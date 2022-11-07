Bao Choy had appealed her conviction. Photo: Winson Wong
Bao Choy had appealed her conviction. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong journalist Bao Choy loses appeal against conviction for using car registration database while making documentary on 2019 protests

  • Bao Choy, 39, fined HK$6,000 last year for knowingly making false statements to the Transport Department over her use of its car registration database
  • Magistrate found her guilty by rejecting journalism as justification for searching the official records, sparking concerns about the stifling of press freedom

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:08am, 7 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP