The first journalist to be found guilty of breaching rules on searching a Hong Kong government vehicle registry on Monday lost an appeal against her conviction. Bao Choy Yuk-ling, 39, was fined HK$6,000 (US$769) last year for knowingly making false statements to the Transport Department over her use of its car registration database while making a documentary investigating police’s response to a mob attack during the 2019 anti-government protests. A magistrate found her guilty by rejecting journalism as justification for searching the official records, a ruling which has sparked concerns about the stifling of press freedom when the government was already tightening access to information. Journalist fined for data breach may have made ‘mistake’: Hong Kong judge Choy, a former journalist with public broadcaster RTHK, twice conducted searches in mid-2020 to track down the owners of vehicles believed to have supplied weapons to 100 men in white tops to attack anti-government protesters at Yuen Long railway station on July 21, 2019. Choy co-produced an episode of the television show Hong Kong Connection , which won a Human Rights Press Award, organised by Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club, and the Kam Yiu-yu Press Freedom Award, held by the Hong Kong Journalists Association. RTHK declined both awards, citing an ongoing review of its operations. One of the car owners, despite not being named in the show, filed a complaint to police leading to Choy’s arrest in November 2020. Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei ruled in April 2021 that Choi had been dishonest when she cited “traffic and transport-related matters” as her reason for accessing the department’s online database, even though her true intention was to use the data for the report. The option is one of only three available to people looking for information, the others being “legal proceedings” and the “sale and purchase of vehicles”. Journalism is not an option. The Journalists Association has urged authorities to allow press inspection of the vehicle registry, a request dismissed by authorities. Instead, the department introduced an email notification system in January last year allowing car owners to “take precautionary actions” whenever a third party seeks access to their personal details in the database. The association criticised the move as another attempt to undermine investigative reporting and the public’s right to information.