Gary Wong Chi-him (centre) submits nomination forms for 2022 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Dickson Lee
Gary Wong Chi-him (centre) submits nomination forms for 2022 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

6 pro-establishment hopefuls given green light to run in by-election to fill 4 seats in Hong Kong legislature

  • Seats were left vacant when Beijing loyalist lawmakers took up ministerial posts or other senior roles in the December 18 poll
  • Hopefuls were mostly professionals and included Shang Hailong, managing director of SenseTime Hong Kong

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:07pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gary Wong Chi-him (centre) submits nomination forms for 2022 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Dickson Lee
Gary Wong Chi-him (centre) submits nomination forms for 2022 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE