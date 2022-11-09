Gary Wong Chi-him (centre) submits nomination forms for 2022 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Dickson Lee
6 pro-establishment hopefuls given green light to run in by-election to fill 4 seats in Hong Kong legislature
- Seats were left vacant when Beijing loyalist lawmakers took up ministerial posts or other senior roles in the December 18 poll
- Hopefuls were mostly professionals and included Shang Hailong, managing director of SenseTime Hong Kong
