Lawmakers have called on officials to boldly promote national pride in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Lawmakers call on officials to boldly promote national pride, approve motion urging Hong Kong government to encourage learning about Xi Jinping’s 20th party congress report

  • Motion passed with show of hands during rare discussion on Chinese Communist Party’s report on the development of the country
  • Hong Kong officials must learn from party’s boldness in tackling tough issues, pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:01pm, 10 Nov, 2022

