Lawmakers have called on officials to boldly promote national pride in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawmakers call on officials to boldly promote national pride, approve motion urging Hong Kong government to encourage learning about Xi Jinping’s 20th party congress report
- Motion passed with show of hands during rare discussion on Chinese Communist Party’s report on the development of the country
- Hong Kong officials must learn from party’s boldness in tackling tough issues, pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho says
