Travellers line up for Covid-19 PCR tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Arrivals in mainland China will only spend five days in hotel quarantine. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hongkongers welcome Beijing’s reduction of hotel quarantine for arrivals, but businesses and families want more after 3 years of tough Covid rules

  • Under new arrangement incoming visitors will spend five days in hotel followed by three of isolation at home
  • Hongkongers with relatives in mainland China say they want quarantine to be scrapped so they can reunite after years apart

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:59am, 12 Nov, 2022

