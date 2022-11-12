Travellers line up for Covid-19 PCR tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Arrivals in mainland China will only spend five days in hotel quarantine. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers welcome Beijing’s reduction of hotel quarantine for arrivals, but businesses and families want more after 3 years of tough Covid rules
- Under new arrangement incoming visitors will spend five days in hotel followed by three of isolation at home
- Hongkongers with relatives in mainland China say they want quarantine to be scrapped so they can reunite after years apart
Travellers line up for Covid-19 PCR tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Arrivals in mainland China will only spend five days in hotel quarantine. Photo: Dickson Lee