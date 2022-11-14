Hong Kong players look less than impressed as the wrong song is played on Sunday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong demands full investigation after 2019 protest song played at Korean rugby tournament instead of national anthem

  • Instrumental version of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ played as the Hong Kong men’s team beat hosts South Korea in final of second leg of Asian Rugby Seven Series
  • Viral clip online shows the Hong Kong players and coaching staff looking puzzled and unimpressed

Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:03am, 14 Nov, 2022

