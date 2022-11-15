A protest song linked to 2019’s social unrest was played instead of the Chinese national anthem at a rugby match in Incheon. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong leader tasks sports officials to look into improvements after protest song instead of national anthem played at rugby match in South Korea

  • In another twist to incident at international rugby match in South Korea, local organiser says it never received correct song from city’s team
  • Chief Executive John Lee says police looking into whether conspiracy to breach any Hong Kong legislation was involved

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:50pm, 15 Nov, 2022

A protest song linked to 2019’s social unrest was played instead of the Chinese national anthem at a rugby match in Incheon. Photo: Handout
