Hong Kong has argued that Article 23, a local version of the Beijing-imposed national security law, is a constitutional responsibility. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong / Politics

Hong Kong ‘vehemently refutes’ US advisory report suggesting city is ‘in a new era of total control’ with rubber-stamp legislature, vanished freedoms

  • Government spokesman says ‘despicable political motives’ of report writers have been laid bare, warning the US to stop its malicious interference in local affairs
  • Findings by US-China Economic and Security Review Commission involve chapter on city criticising its laws, electoral system and pandemic policy

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:09pm, 16 Nov, 2022

