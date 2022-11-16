Hong Kong authorities refuse to accept the explanation from Asia Rugby that a protest song being played instead of the Chinese national anthem at a match was an ‘honest mistake’ made by interns. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong should file complaint to rugby world body, ban South Korea from hosting events, sports sector leader says over protest song blunder
- Ronnie Wong, honorary secretary general of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, rejects organisers’ apology and ‘honest mistake’ explanation
- He suggests city should stop sending teams to the country, yet ‘try not to affect athletes’
Hong Kong authorities refuse to accept the explanation from Asia Rugby that a protest song being played instead of the Chinese national anthem at a match was an ‘honest mistake’ made by interns. Photo: Handout