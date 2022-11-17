The Apec sign and banner splashed across the entrance of Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader heads to Thailand for Apec forum, vows to seize chance to declare city’s return to world stage
- Chief Executive John Lee is leading a 20-strong group, comprising financiers, professionals and commerce leaders, to Bangkok to talk business
- He stresses competitive edge of city centres on its global connections and mainland Chinese backing
