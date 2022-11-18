Lawmaker Regina Ip has blamed the school curriculum for making young people more egocentric. Photo: Edmond So
Regina Ip blames Hong Kong education system for industrial accidents, Mirror concert incident and making youngsters egocentric
- Executive Council convenor, happy to see government is ‘righting the wrong’ by introducing new curriculum
- Regina Ip gave flight attendants who flouted Covid-19 rules as an example of young people for had ‘no sense or responsibility’
Lawmaker Regina Ip has blamed the school curriculum for making young people more egocentric. Photo: Edmond So