Lawmaker Regina Ip has blamed the school curriculum for making young people more egocentric. Photo: Edmond So
Regina Ip blames Hong Kong education system for industrial accidents, Mirror concert incident and making youngsters egocentric

  • Executive Council convenor, happy to see government is ‘righting the wrong’ by introducing new curriculum
  • Regina Ip gave flight attendants who flouted Covid-19 rules as an example of young people for had ‘no sense or responsibility’

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 7:20pm, 18 Nov, 2022

