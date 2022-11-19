The Chinese national anthem was mixed up with a protest song tied to Hong Kong’s 2019 social unrest at a rugby match in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, the sports minister has confirmed, less than a week after a similar blunder in South Korea angered the government and sparked a police investigation. Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Saturday said a match between the city’s team and Portugal at the Rugby World Cup tournament in Dubai on November 6 played the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers”, but a TV broadcast gave the wrong name for the song at the bottom of the screen. The broadcast identified the song being played in the stadium as “Glory to Hong Kong” and called it the city’s national anthem, according to a video clip uploaded to YouTube by RugbyPass, which identifies itself as the official streaming platform for rugby in Asia. “I can hardly believe that [mistakes] related to our national anthem were made at rugby matches consecutively within such a short time. It is hard to accept,” Yeung said, adding authorities would handle the incident seriously. The match was the city’s first in the final qualification tournament of the Rugby World Cup 2023 held in Dubai from November 6 to 18, with the top team qualifying for the finals in Paris next year. The video clip of the incident was no longer available on the YouTube channel. Rugby anthem blunder: why has Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing camp gone quiet? The incident came to public attention less than a week after a blunder involving the Chinese national anthem at a rugby game in Incheon. “Glory to Hong Kong” was played instead of “March of the Volunteers” as the city’s team took to the field for the final against the host nation last Sunday. The Hong Kong government denounced the mix-up in a strongly worded statement hours after a Facebook clip of the incident went viral, with city leader John Lee Ka-chiu ordering a police investigation. Rugby body admits it failed to send anthem after Hong Kong protest song blunder No 2 official Eric Chan Kwok-ki also expressed strong opposition during a meeting with the Korean consul general on the same day. Asia Rugby, the region’s governing body for the sport, earlier offered a “sincere apology” to both Hong Kong and Beijing for the use of the protest song, which was the result of an error by a junior employee. Additional reporting by Joshua Ball