Hong Kong’s No 2 official has expressed dissatisfaction with overseas rugby bodies over recent blunders involving the country’s anthem. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s No 2 official expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with overseas rugby bodies over anthem blunders, says police to investigate
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan also describes explanations from World Rugby and Asia Rugby over repeat events as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unbelievable’
- Police to investigate incidents, while authorities have urged city’s rugby union to formulate plan for relaying correct information to event organisers, he adds
Hong Kong’s No 2 official has expressed dissatisfaction with overseas rugby bodies over recent blunders involving the country’s anthem. Photo: Handout