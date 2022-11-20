Chief Executive John Lee (centre) on a visit to real estate giant Amata Corporation in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of his trip to a major conference in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee signals ‘satisfaction’ with results as first overseas trip as Hong Kong’s leader ends
- Lee says city has entered ‘new era’ despite retaining some coronavirus restrictions and reaction at Apec conference was encouraging
- Chief Executive meets leaders of Thailand’s biggest companies in bid to beat the drum for investment in Hong Kong
