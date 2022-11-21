The December 15 poll will determine 36 deputies who will represent the city in the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong deputies to be elected to China’s legislature to play bigger role in country’s governance, senior mainland official says
- December 15 poll to determine 36 deputies who will represent city in National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee next term
- Yang Zhenwu, NPC secretary general, warns against attempts to sabotage upcoming election
The December 15 poll will determine 36 deputies who will represent the city in the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Photo: Shutterstock Images