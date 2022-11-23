The wrong title for the national anthem was given in a broadcast of a rugby game involving Hong Kong’s team earlier this year. Photo: YouTube
The wrong title for the national anthem was given in a broadcast of a rugby game involving Hong Kong’s team earlier this year. Photo: YouTube
Why national anthem blunders have left Hong Kong rugby reeling and what is being done to stop same mistakes from occurring again

  • Protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ played before rugby sevens game in South Korea, sparking political firestorm
  • Two more incidents related to the national anthem subsequently revealed

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:00am, 23 Nov, 2022

