New guidelines are advising Hong Kong’s athletes to keep a watchful eye for any blunders involving national emblems. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong athletes to make ‘T’ sign if they spot anthem, flag blunders at sports events, new guidelines state
- Guidelines issued by top sports body on same day head of Asia Rugby travels to Hong Kong to apologise for anthem blunder last week at match in South Korea
- Sports teams also told to designate leader to warn athletes of any issues and direct their departure from game if problem is not immediately corrected
