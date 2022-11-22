New guidelines are advising Hong Kong’s athletes to keep a watchful eye for any blunders involving national emblems. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong athletes to make ‘T’ sign if they spot anthem, flag blunders at sports events, new guidelines state

  • Guidelines issued by top sports body on same day head of Asia Rugby travels to Hong Kong to apologise for anthem blunder last week at match in South Korea
  • Sports teams also told to designate leader to warn athletes of any issues and direct their departure from game if problem is not immediately corrected

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:25pm, 22 Nov, 2022

