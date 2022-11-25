A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube
Rugby anthem blunder: Hong Kong authorities in talks with Google, YouTube on how to prevent misleading search results
- Government will ask tech giants to ensure search engine results show national anthem at the top, Chief Secretary Eric Chan says
- No evidence suggesting ‘political aim’, as investigation has determined junior staff who played song had no connection with city, Chan adds
A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube