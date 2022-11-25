A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube
A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Rugby anthem blunder: Hong Kong authorities in talks with Google, YouTube on how to prevent misleading search results

  • Government will ask tech giants to ensure search engine results show national anthem at the top, Chief Secretary Eric Chan says
  • No evidence suggesting ‘political aim’, as investigation has determined junior staff who played song had no connection with city, Chan adds

Sammy HeungJeffie Lam
Sammy Heung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:32pm, 25 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube
A 2019 protest song was played instead of “March of Volunteers” at an international rugby tournament. Photo: Youtube
READ FULL ARTICLE