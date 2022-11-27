John Lee met the press in Bangkok earlier this month, as part of his Apec trip. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee back at work after testing negative for Covid 2 days in a row following infection
- Chief executive says on Facebook he has received all-clear blue health code after registering online with authorities
- Lee tested positive a week ago at the airport after returning from a work trip to Thailand
