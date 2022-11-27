The Department of Justice has twice lost in its objection against Jimmy Lai’s retention of British barrister Tim Owen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing unlikely to allow foreign lawyers to argue in Hong Kong’s national security cases after recent controversy: pro-establishment legal heavyweight

  • Situation today is much different from before, Basic Law Committee member Priscilla Leung says
  • Top court to announce decision on Monday on whether to uphold a ruling that allows prominent British barrister Tim Owen to defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:31pm, 27 Nov, 2022

