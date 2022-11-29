Hong Kong tycoon and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai has been behind bars for more than a year. Photo: Winson Wong
Jimmy Lai’s national security trial: Hong Kong justice department to seek case adjournment on Tuesday amid wait for Beijing’s interpretation of law
- City leader John Lee doubles down on move to ask central government for review of legislation after court rules UK lawyer can represent media tycoon
- Pro-Beijing hardliners have warned the court’s decision would set a precedent and risk allowing foreign lawyers based overseas access to state secrets
Hong Kong tycoon and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai has been behind bars for more than a year. Photo: Winson Wong