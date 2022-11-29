The Court of Final Appeal’s ruling has prompted Chief Executive John Lee to ask Beijing to interpret the national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Explainer |
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s request for Beijing to interpret national security law amid Jimmy Lai trial
- City leader John Lee has asked Beijing to intervene after top court decides foreign barrister can defend Lai
- National People’s Congress Standing Committee has interpreted city’s mini-constitution five times in 25 years since handover
