Hong Kong’s leader has asked Beijing to interpret the national security law after a top court ruled a UK barrister can defend Jimmy Lai. Photo: Sun Yeung
Legal experts predict foreign lawyers will be barred from national security cases involving seized assets if Beijing interprets law
- Forecast points to wider scope in changes to law than previously thought, as Chief Executive John Lee asks Beijing to interpret legislation
- If Beijing ends up banning foreign lawyers from arguing in national security cases, it could go beyond four offences listed under law, experts say
