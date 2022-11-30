People on a Hong Kong street hold up placards or blank sheets of paper in a similar protest action seen at universities. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: security minister warns recent local demonstrations against Beijing over Xinjiang fire show early signs of ‘colour revolution’
- Chris Tang says small demonstrations on campuses and streets were ‘highly organised’ and conducted ‘under the pretence’ of mourning fire victims
- He urges varsity management to ensure their grounds do not become bases for ‘black violence’, pointing to 2019 social unrest
People on a Hong Kong street hold up placards or blank sheets of paper in a similar protest action seen at universities. Photo: Reuters