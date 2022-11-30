The FCC has been at its current premises since 1982. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club secures new 3-year lease for premises, although duration of tenancy reduced, national security clauses added
- The FCC’s existing seven-year lease at the historic Old Dairy Farm Depot at 2 Lower Albert Road ends on January 1
- Government spokesman says that after careful consideration, it has offered the FCC a new tenancy for a fixed term of three years at market rent
