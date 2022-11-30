Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp is split over the decision to ask Beijing to interpret the national security law. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp split over decision to ask Beijing for an interpretation of the national security law
- City’s first justice minister Elsie Leung has written private note to friends saying she backs the judges’ decision
- Pro-Beijing heavyweight Lo Man-tuen has suggested an interpretation is ‘the only fundamental solution to the problem’
