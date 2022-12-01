Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai being escorted by correctional services officers in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai being escorted by correctional services officers in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Jimmy Lai’s national security trial: Hong Kong court postpones case amid coming legal interpretation by Beijing

  • City’s leader had sought review of Beijing-imposed legislation over allowing UK lawyer to join tycoon’s defence team
  • Lai’s defence team does not oppose latest adjournment, citing Immigration Department’s holding of lawyer’s visa

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:02am, 1 Dec, 2022

