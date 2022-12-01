Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai being escorted by correctional services officers in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Jimmy Lai’s national security trial: Hong Kong court postpones case amid coming legal interpretation by Beijing
- City’s leader had sought review of Beijing-imposed legislation over allowing UK lawyer to join tycoon’s defence team
- Lai’s defence team does not oppose latest adjournment, citing Immigration Department’s holding of lawyer’s visa
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai being escorted by correctional services officers in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong