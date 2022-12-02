Mourners queue up outside the liaison office in Hong Kong to mourn Jiang Zemin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Jiang Zemin
Hong Kong to mourn former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin’s death with citywide arrangements to be put in place on Tuesday

  • City will mourn together with ‘mainland compatriots’ when memorial service is being held in Beijing on Tuesday, government spokesman says
  • RTHK will arrange a live television broadcast of the service for the public

Lilian ChengJeffie Lam
Updated: 11:13pm, 2 Dec, 2022

