The saga was kicked off by remarks from a minister that protests in Hong Kong linked to the Xinjiang fire were national security threats. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s Security Bureau accuses former radio host of ‘disregarding the facts’ over opinion piece on minister’s ‘colour revolution’ remarks
- Article from Tsang Chi-ho questioned security tsar Chris Tang’s characterisation of recent local protests as early stage of ‘colour revolution’
- Small-scale protests at university campuses and Hong Kong’s Central and Western district in support of mainland Chinese demonstrations against Covid curbs
