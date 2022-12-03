Chen Dong, along with other mainland and Hong Kong officials, spoke at a law conference organised by the Hong Kong Basic Law Association. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chen Dong, along with other mainland and Hong Kong officials, spoke at a law conference organised by the Hong Kong Basic Law Association. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing officials urge Hong Kong to highlight its common law heritage, strong legal system to contribute to belt and road plan

  • Hong Kong remains only common law jurisdiction in China making it good connector to other such systems, senior Beijing official says
  • City’s strong rule of law should be highlighted against criticism from the west, official adds

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:29pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Dong, along with other mainland and Hong Kong officials, spoke at a law conference organised by the Hong Kong Basic Law Association. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chen Dong, along with other mainland and Hong Kong officials, spoke at a law conference organised by the Hong Kong Basic Law Association. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE