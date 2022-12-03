Xie Fuzhan (left), vice-chairman for the Committee on Economic Affairs of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, sits alongside Shen Chunyao, chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission for the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Communist Party’s 20th congress: Beijing sends top legal expert, economist to brief Hong Kong on President Xi Jinping’s work report
- Work report affirms Xi’s past message that ‘one country, two systems’ is here to stay, but changes must be made to ensure upkeep of governing principle, legal expert says
- Visiting experts hold seminar at city’s Convention and Exhibition Centre, marking first time mainland officials have flown into Hong Kong to deliver Xi’s message in person
