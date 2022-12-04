Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube
National anthem blunders: organiser of Dubai powerlifting event apologises for wrongly playing Hong Kong protest song
- Technical team comprising volunteers responsible for error, president of Asian Powerlifting Federation says in letter
- Hong Kong team informed the technical staff immediately of the blunder, he adds
Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube