Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube
Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

National anthem blunders: organiser of Dubai powerlifting event apologises for wrongly playing Hong Kong protest song

  • Technical team comprising volunteers responsible for error, president of Asian Powerlifting Federation says in letter
  • Hong Kong team informed the technical staff immediately of the blunder, he adds

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:11pm, 4 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube
Athlete Susanna Lin is seen making a “T” sign at the powerlifting competition in Dubai. Photo: Youtube
READ FULL ARTICLE