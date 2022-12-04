The flag-raising ceremony at the Hong Kong Customs College in Tuen Mun was organised to mark National Constitution Day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s justice chief urges young people to learn about Chinese constitution, challenges facing country under ‘complex geopolitics’

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam spoke at flag-raising ceremony attended by officers and youth groups under six disciplined services in city
  • Chinese constitution and Basic Law have protected city’s rule of law after handover, Lam says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:29pm, 4 Dec, 2022

