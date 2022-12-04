The city’s top court has ruled that a prominent British barrister can defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai in a national security case. Photo: Warton Li
Explainer |
How will Beijing deal with Hong Kong leader John Lee’s query about foreign lawyers in national security law cases?
- Experts uncertain if Beijing will clarify, deliver an ‘interpretation’ or choose to revise the law
- Beijing has not indicated if it will deal with city leader’s query, or when a response will come
