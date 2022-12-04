Immigration Department should consider refusing to issue or renew the work visas of overseas lawyers, city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Immigration Department should consider refusing to issue or renew the work visas of overseas lawyers, city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Mainland Chinese courts should handle Hong Kong’s national security cases if defendants cannot hire local lawyers and Beijing bans foreign ones, political heavyweight says

  • Immigration Department should consider refusing to issue or renew the work visas of overseas lawyers, city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body says
  • Difficult to ban foreign lawyers from offering legal advice to defendants in national security cases because counsel can also be given in private, Tam Yiu-chung says

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:27pm, 4 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Immigration Department should consider refusing to issue or renew the work visas of overseas lawyers, city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Immigration Department should consider refusing to issue or renew the work visas of overseas lawyers, city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body says. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE