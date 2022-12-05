Hong Kong’s sports federation will further review guidelines for playing the national anthem at international events following another blunder overseas and require city teams to double check immediately after winning matches that the correct song will be used. Local sports authorities will take another look at the current guidelines, announced two weeks ago, after a mistake last Friday at a weightlifting event in Dubai where a 2019 protest song was played, although the medal-winning Hong Kong athlete managed to quickly stop it. Ronnie Wong Man-chiu, honorary secretary general of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, on Monday said the latest incident should be dealt with more seriously and the body would discuss improvements and strengthen guidelines. “We will ask sport associations and teams competing overseas to be more detailed on this matter,” Wong told a radio programme. “When it is confirmed that the Hong Kong representative has won a place in the top three, the manager or team leader must double check with the organisers that it is the correct national anthem before it is played. “I believe the organisers should understand and cooperate with such requests because those incidents have happened a few times now, the whole world knows.” New anthem and flag rules will not burden athletes: Hong Kong sports federation Under the existing guidelines, team members are required to act swiftly to call for a halt if the wrong song is played. The team leader should also distribute a hard copy of the national anthem with a proper description including its name, and a city flag to the event organiser with an official confirmation before the game. A video online showed the song “Glory to Hong Kong” being played last Friday during a medal ceremony at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Dubai, where athlete Susanna Lin won gold. Lin was seen making a “T” sign with her hands to signal the blunder to organisers, with the Chinese national anthem “March of the Volunteers” being played soon after. Asked if the Hong Kong representatives had checked the national anthem according to the current guidelines last Friday, Wong said it could be difficult for them because of procedures and time limitations. “They handed in the correct national anthem before the competition. An investigation is needed to see if the anthem was changed during the process. We will talk to the sport associations about how to follow up on the complaints.” The Asian Powerlifting Federation said the technical team was made up of volunteers from different countries who had no idea what the Chinese national anthem should be. The team had downloaded all national anthems to prepare for countries which did not bring their own and the incorrect file was not deleted, it added. World Rugby apologises ‘unreservedly’ to Hong Kong over anthem blunder Wong said the explanation was unacceptable as most of the volunteers recruited for international competitions should have relevant experience. “It was not the wrong national anthem of other countries, but it was that particular song. I believe it was not accidental but a deliberate mistake,” he said. A police spokesman on Sunday said the force would investigate whether the incident involved a conspiracy to violate the National Anthem Ordinance or other Hong Kong laws. The latest blunder follows a string of mix-ups involving the Chinese national anthem at overseas sports events. During the Asian Rugby Sevens Series in Incheon, South Korea on November 13, the protest song was played instead of the national anthem as the Hong Kong team prepared to take on the hosts.