People pay their respects to the late leader Jiang Zemin outside the central government’s liaison office at Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to observe 3 minutes of silence on Tuesday at start of Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
- State funeral of Jiang, who died last Wednesday at age 96, will be held in Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10am
- In Hong Kong, students, civil servants, healthcare staff to join residents in honouring late leader
