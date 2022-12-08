Forty-two hopefuls will vie for 36 places in the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
42 Hong Kong candidates to compete in election next week for 36 spots on China’s legislature
- Chief Executive John Lee says the 42 have secured at least 15 nominations from electoral college before deadline on November 30
- New contenders in poll include former transport minister Frank Chan, education union head Wong Kam-leung and DAB chairwoman Starry Lee
Forty-two hopefuls will vie for 36 places in the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua