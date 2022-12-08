Currently, only permanent residents ‘ordinarily living’ in Hong Kong can vote. Photo: Sam Tsang
Register Hong Kong permanent residents to vote by default and allow those living in mainland China to cast ballots, pro-Beijing party says
- Bid to ramp up voter numbers after lowest-ever turnout, 30.2 per cent, was recorded for directly elected seats in the Legislative Council elections last year
- But ’no use’ boosting voter numbers, Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei says, as it will not fix ‘crux of the problem’
