Currently, only permanent residents ‘ordinarily living’ in Hong Kong can vote. Photo: Sam Tsang
Register Hong Kong permanent residents to vote by default and allow those living in mainland China to cast ballots, pro-Beijing party says

  • Bid to ramp up voter numbers after lowest-ever turnout, 30.2 per cent, was recorded for directly elected seats in the Legislative Council elections last year
  • But ’no use’ boosting voter numbers, Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei says, as it will not fix ‘crux of the problem’

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:46pm, 8 Dec, 2022

