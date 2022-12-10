Police stand guard as media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives for a court hearing. Hong Kong has asked Beijing to interpret the national security law in relation to his case. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police stand guard as media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives for a court hearing. Hong Kong has asked Beijing to interpret the national security law in relation to his case. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Asking Beijing for national security law interpretation ‘healthiest way’ for legal system to develop, senior Hong Kong official says

  • Such requests should be made whenever government does not ‘understand accurately or clearly’ aspects of national security law, says Horace Cheung
  • Tam Yiu-chung, city’s sole delegate to National People’s Congress Standing Committee, unsure whether interpretation will be addressed this month

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:16pm, 10 Dec, 2022

