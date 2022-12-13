Hong Kong leader John Lee renews pressure on Google over national anthem search results. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s John Lee urges Google to be ‘responsible’ and alter national anthem search results to make ‘March of the Volunteers’ top the list
- Lee promises to contact tech giant again after he rejects Google’s claims it could do little because of search algorithms
- But Lee insists a ‘responsible’ company would respect the importance of the national anthem and Hong Kong’s people
