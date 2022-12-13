King’s Counsel Timothy Owen is at the centre of a high profile debate about foreign lawyers handling national security cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law: Strong chance Beijing will not interpret legislation on foreign lawyer issue, pro-establishment heavyweight says
- Basic Law Committee member Priscilla Leung says ‘not interpreting it remains an option’ for Beijing, after Jimmy Lai trail at heart of debate postponed to 2023
- Case-by-case mechanism under Article 14 of the law, to avoid asking for Beijing’s interpretation on similar issues, floated by pro-establishment figures
King’s Counsel Timothy Owen is at the centre of a high profile debate about foreign lawyers handling national security cases. Photo: Dickson Lee