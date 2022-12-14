The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the National People’s Congress holds full sessions. Photo: AFP
Fresh ideas promised as new faces make up most of the hopefuls aiming for spots in Hong Kong delegation to China’s legislature
- Observers call on new representatives to the National People’s Congress to be more outspoken in local politics to safeguard Beijing’s interests
- 21 out of the 36 current Hong Kong deputies will not be seeking re-election in Thursday’s vote
The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the National People’s Congress holds full sessions. Photo: AFP