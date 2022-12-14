After dropping Covid-19 restrictions, Hong Kong hopes to woo tourists. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong vows to win back tourists with global campaign as officials admit to long road ahead following easing of city’s Covid entry rules
- Tourism Board says it will work alongside local businesses on ‘Hello! Hong Kong’ campaign to offer a range of perks for travellers
- Travel firms from Southeast Asia welcomed to city as part of efforts to win back tourism, with board stressing region is a large market for local industry
