Hong Kong vows to win back tourists with global campaign as officials admit to long road ahead following easing of city’s Covid entry rules

  • Tourism Board says it will work alongside local businesses on ‘Hello! Hong Kong’ campaign to offer a range of perks for travellers
  • Travel firms from Southeast Asia welcomed to city as part of efforts to win back tourism, with board stressing region is a large market for local industry

Tony CheungJess Ma
Tony Cheung Kahon Chan and Jess Ma

Updated: 11:27pm, 14 Dec, 2022

After dropping Covid-19 restrictions, Hong Kong hopes to woo tourists. Photo: Jonathan Wong
