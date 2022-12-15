Hong Kong’s delegation to the country’s legislature, the National People’s Congress , underwent a changing of the guard on Thursday with 21 new members elected into its ranks and renowned neuroscientist Nancy Ip Yuk-yu securing the most votes. A total of 42 candidates ran in the small-circle poll – with 1,273 voters from the Election Committee taking part – for the chance to be among the 36 delegates chosen to represent the city in the legislature. All 15 incumbents retained their seats including Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Ip, a top Alzheimer’s disease expert, and singer-turned-businesswoman Cally Kwong Mei-wan. Fresh ideas touted as new faces eye Hong Kong spots in China’s legislature Ip, with 1,254 ballots from the 1,273, was the “Queen of Votes”, or the most popular woman candidate. The “King of Votes” went to a newcomer, lawmaker Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, who got 1,248. He is the grandson of late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung, a former vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body. The 21 new faces will be joining mainland China’s highest organ of state power, which has the mandate to amend the constitution and oversee its enforcement. It also enacts and amends laws, elects and appoints members to central state organs and directs policy on key issues. As well as several youth group representatives, former transport and housing minister Frank Chan Fan and ex-chief information officer Allen Yeung Tak-bun were among the newly elected. Former district councillor Roy Chu Lap-wai, 39, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), was the youngest winner. Gordon Lam Chi-wing, 43, chief supply chain officer of Sinopec Hong Kong, and Iris Wong, 40, a chief officer of the Hong Kong Coalition, a pro-Beijing group, both secured a seat. Several lawmakers also won, including DAB chairwoman Starry Lee Wai-king, Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, Ronick Chan Chun-ying, Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, Rock Chen Chung-nin and Jimmy Ng Wing-ka. 42 Hong Kong candidates to compete in poll for 36 spots on China’s legislature Among the six candidates who lost were Tse Oi-hung, vice-president of the Federation of Trade Unions, watchmaker William Shum Wai-lam, 37, and Andrew Fan Chun-wah, son of former NPC Standing Committee member Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai. Hong Kong has formed its own delegation to the NPC since 1998 and representatives are called deputies. The five-yearly election this time saw 21 out of the 36 current Hong Kong deputies not seeking re-election. The 36 delegates will attend the annual sitting of the National People’s Congress, usually held in March, often offering policy recommendations and voicing the city’s views on hot topics of concern.