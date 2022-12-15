Google has defended its decision to refuse a Hong Kong government request to make the national anthem the first result of searches for certain keywords. Photo: Reuters
Google has defended its decision to refuse a Hong Kong government request to make the national anthem the first result of searches for certain keywords. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Politics

Google defends decision to refuse Hong Kong request to make Chinese national anthem top search result for certain keyword queries

  • Tech giant makes it clear it will not manually manipulate organic web listings to determine ranking of a specific page
  • Beijing weighs in on matter by vowing to back Hong Kong government and reminding Google of its ‘obligation’ to disseminate correct information

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 4:31pm, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Google has defended its decision to refuse a Hong Kong government request to make the national anthem the first result of searches for certain keywords. Photo: Reuters
Google has defended its decision to refuse a Hong Kong government request to make the national anthem the first result of searches for certain keywords. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE