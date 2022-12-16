The latest anthem controversy involves a baseball match from 12 years ago, with footage of that game recently edited to contain a protest song. Photo: Handout
The latest anthem controversy involves a baseball match from 12 years ago, with footage of that game recently edited to contain a protest song. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong baseball body alerts police after edited video of 2010 match surfaces with national anthem replaced by protest song

  • Hong Kong Baseball Association says YouTube user uploaded the now-removed clip in November, showing the match in Taiwan 12 years ago but with anthem replaced
  • Latest case follows a string of controversies in which organisers of sporting events had mixed up protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ with ‘March of the Volunteers’

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:27am, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest anthem controversy involves a baseball match from 12 years ago, with footage of that game recently edited to contain a protest song. Photo: Handout
The latest anthem controversy involves a baseball match from 12 years ago, with footage of that game recently edited to contain a protest song. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE