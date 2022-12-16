The latest anthem controversy involves a baseball match from 12 years ago, with footage of that game recently edited to contain a protest song. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong baseball body alerts police after edited video of 2010 match surfaces with national anthem replaced by protest song
- Hong Kong Baseball Association says YouTube user uploaded the now-removed clip in November, showing the match in Taiwan 12 years ago but with anthem replaced
- Latest case follows a string of controversies in which organisers of sporting events had mixed up protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ with ‘March of the Volunteers’
