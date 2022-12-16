The Legislative Council complex in Admiralty. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong lawmakers are not ‘film or pop stars’ who need media attention and popularity, Legco president says
- Andrew Leung dismisses suggestion that residents have lost interest in Legco since Beijing’s ‘patriots-only’ electoral overhaul
- Absence of ‘destructive’ antics by some opposition lawmakers does not mean current members are less effective in grilling government, Leung says
