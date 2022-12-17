An analyst has warned that Legco by-election candidates have failed to connect with the public. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong / Politics

Legislative Council by-election candidates differ on Hong Kong’s main focus, some say technology as others emphasise culture

  • Analyst raises concern that candidates’ failure to engage with public will make residents feel distant from lawmakers
  • Some candidates say city must focus on technology, while others think culture, commerce and traditional Chinese medicine need attention

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:30am, 17 Dec, 2022

