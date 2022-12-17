The row with Google erupted after a series of mix-ups at several international sporting events, where “Glory to Hong Kong” was played instead of the Chinese national anthem. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong official warns city may stop buying adverts on Google’s search engine if national anthem inaccuracy not fixed
- Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk says Google is ‘unreasonable’ and company should make sure public is told the truth
- Google accused of ‘negligence and inaction’ as national anthem row rumbles on
