Internet giant Google has said it will not manipulate organic search results. Photo: Dpa
Google’s Hong Kong team should appear in legislature to answer for anthem search results, top government adviser Regina Ip says
- Exco convenor warns if internet giant turns down invitation, lawmakers could invoke special powers to summon representatives
- Row centres on recent mix-ups at international sporting events, with foreign organisers claiming protest song is top online search result for ‘anthem’ keyword
